Rodriguez propels Seton Hall past No. 17 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A season-high 29 points from Desi Rodriguez led unranked Seton Hall to a 79-77 win over No. 17 Louisville on Sunday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

After Rodriguez hit a driving shot with 7.5 seconds left to put Seton Hall (7-1) ahead 79-77, Louisville rushed the ball up the court, but a game-winning 3-point attempt by senior Quentin Snider rimmed out as time expired.

The Pirates also got 18 points from Khadeen Carrington and 13 from Myles Powell.

Louisville (4-2) trailed for most of the first half and struggled with 16 turnovers. Deng Adel led the Cardinals with 20 points, Snider had 15 and V.J. King scored 14.

The Cardinals went down early thanks to four turnovers in the first five minutes. The Pirates led from the opening tipoff and were ahead 17-9 midway through the first half.

It helped that both of Louisville’s starting big men got in early foul trouble. Anas Mahmoud played just four minutes, and Ray Spalding played just nine before sitting on the bench with two fouls.

Despite the turnovers and foul trouble, Louisville battled back to even the score at 32 on a jumper by Snider with 1:53 left.

Louisville grabbed its first lead of the game at 36-34, but the Pirates led 38-37 at halftime led by Rodriguez’s 19 first-half points.

Louisville fell behind 45-39 at the 17:13 mark, but Louisville scored the next 10 straight points to take its largest lead of the game. A jumper by Snider and a layup by Adel sparked the run that included a three by Dwayne Sutton.

NOTES: The Pirates cut Louisville’s lead to 51-50, but King hit a 3-pointer from the wing to put Louisville back up by four. The Pirates took a 64-61 lead with just over seven minutes left, and the two teams battled back and forth over the remaining four minutes of the game. ... The Cardinals will take the court again on Wednesday vs. Siena. Seton Hall will host VCU Saturday at 3 p.m.