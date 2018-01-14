Ingram, Sexton lead Alabama past LSU

Dazon Ingram scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Alabama defeated LSU 74-66 in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge , La.

Collin Sexton, the SEC’s leading scorer with an average of 19.5 points per game, missed his first seven shots but rebounded to score 15 points, making all six of his free throws, for the Crimson Tide (11-6, 3-2).

Alabama, which hosts Auburn on Wednesday, outrebounded LSU 40-24.

Freshman Tremont Waters led the Tigers (11-5, 2-2) with 19 points, Aaron Epps scored 14 and Duop Reath 12. LSU, which was coming off road wins against Texas A&M and Arkansas, fell to 0-2 at home in the SEC as it prepares to host Georgia on Tuesday.

Alabama led by two at halftime and scored the first four points of the second half.

Reath’s jumper got the Tigers within 38-36 before Sexton’s jumper started a 7-0 Alabama run.

Epps’ jumper stopped the run, but the Tide built the lead back to 51-40.

Waters made a 3-pointer before Alex Reese scored five points during a 7-0 run that gave the Tide a 58-43 lead with 7:31 remaining.

Alabama scored just two points during the next 3:44, helping the Tigers whittle the lead to 60-52.

Sexton made two free throws, but Epps and Waters answered with back-to-back baskets. That cut the lead to 62-56 with 2:37 left.

After a steal, Waters had a chance to cut the deficit in half, but he missed a long 3-pointer and Sexton made two free throws.

Brandon Sampson made a layup for LSU, but Ingram answered with a dunk.

Waters’ 3-pointer pulled the Tigers within 66-61 with 1:11 left, but the LSU bench was called for a technical foul. Sexton made both technical free throws, and Ingram made six more free throws to finish things off.

The score was tied four times before five straight points by Epps gave LSU a 21-16 lead with 7:27 left in the first half.

Reese scored four points as the Tide pulled even again at 26.

LSU’s Daryl Edwards broke the tie by making a layup before Sexton made his first basket, a 3-pointer that gave Alabama a 29-28 lead.

After Randy Onwuasor made a jumper for the Tigers, Herb Jones made a 3-pointer that sent the Tide into halftime with a 32-30 lead.