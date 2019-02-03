Jones' hoop caps Arkansas upset of No. 19 LSU

EditorsNote: Waters’ fixes in 2nd, 7th grafs

Feb 2, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (11) reacts after a dunk against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at the Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ Mason Jones made a twisting jumper in the lane with 22 seconds left, and the Razorbacks foiled a furious comeback by LSU from an 18-point, second-half deficit to defeat the 19th-ranked Tigers 90-89 Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.

Jones’ go-ahead basket came after a poor decision by LSU point guard Tremont Waters cost the Tigers dearly. With LSU leading 89-88, Waters attempted an alley-oop pass to Naz Reid from well behind the 3-point arc, and the turnover gave Arkansas the chance for the go-ahead basket.

Arkansas (13-8, 4-4 SEC) overcame serious foul trouble, losing two starters, forward Daniel Gafford and point guard Jalen Harris in the final five minutes. Gafford led the Razorbacks with 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the floor. Isaiah Joe had 18 points for Arkansas.

LSU (17-4, 7-1) saw its 10-game winning streak end. Reid led LSU with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and freshman guard Ja’vonte Smart had 18 points.

Arkansas used a 21-7 run in the first 6:15 of the second half, hitting 8 of 10 shots, including three 3-pointers, to take its biggest lead of the game, 66-48. Joe and Adrio Bailey scored five points in the run, and Gafford added four.

However, LSU unleashed a full-court press to force several turnovers and slowly get back in the game. Skylar Mays’ coast-to-coast layup and free throw cut the deficit to 72-63 with 9:04 left, but Keyshawn Embery-Simpson nailed a 3-pointer, his fourth of the game, to extend the lead to double digits again.

Mays’ 3-pointer cut the deficit to 79-73 with 6:46 left, and Waters’ two foul shots closed it to 80-75. Emmitt Williams’ rebound dunk made it 81-77.

Smart’s two free throws gave LSU its final lead, 89-88, with 2:01 left, but LSU went scoreless from that point.

Arkansas shot 63.3 percent from the field in the first half (19 of 30) but led just 45-41 at intermission. Gafford led the way with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, all of them either dunks or layups despite constant double-teaming by LSU in the paint.

Embery-Simpson, who scored 13 points off the bench in the first half, finished with 16 points.

