No. 19 LSU chops down Charleston

Emmitt Williams scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 19 LSU defeated Charleston 67-55 in the quarterfinals of the AdvoCare Invitational on Thursday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The Tigers, 5-0 after winning their first game away from home, will face the winner of the Thursday night game between UAB and No. 14 Florida State on Friday. Charleston (3-2) will play the loser of that game on Friday.

Skylar Mays added 12 points for LSU, which made 51.9 percent of its field-goal attempts (27 of 52) compared to 34 percent (18 of 53) by Charleston.

Jarrell Brantley led the Cougars with 27 points, and Brevin Galloway added 11.

It was the third meeting between the teams in the past four seasons, and the Tigers won their second consecutive matchup in the series.

LSU led by 11 at halftime and extended the margin to 40-24 early in the second half.

Zep Jasper’s 3-pointer gave the Cougars a lift and Brantley heated up, but the Tigers maintained a double-digit edge.

Charleston scored six consecutive points to get within 51-41.

Daryl Edwards made consecutive 3-pointers as LSU built the lead to 63-47 with 4:32 remaining.

The Tigers soon led by as many as 17, and the Cougars couldn’t make another run.

LSU got off to a fast start thanks to a balanced scoring attack. The Tigers scored the first four points and raced to an 18-5 lead as seven players scored.

Brantley made a 3-pointer and a jumper to help the Cougars close within 18-10, and he made another 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 22-16.

Mays’ 3-pointer and two baskets by Williams started an 11-0 run that pushed LSU’s lead to 33-16.

Grant Riller sank two layups and Brantley made a basket that got Charleston within 33-22 at halftime.

