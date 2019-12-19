Good helps ETSU cruise by LSU

Patrick Good scored 19 points, and East Tennessee State defeated LSU, 74-63, in a non-conference game Wednesday night in Baton Rouge, La.

Bo Hodges added 13 and Jeromy Rodriguez had 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Buccaneers, the preseason favorites to win the Southern Conference, improved to 10-2. Their only losses came against then-No. 4 Kansas and North Dakota State.

ETSU out-rebounded LSU 40-29, including a 19-7 advantage on the offensive boards.

Emmitt Williams had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Skylar Mays scored 13 to lead the Tigers. Senior guard Marlon Taylor made his season debut for LSU after recovering from offseason foot surgery.

LSU (7-3) saw its nine-game home winning streak, which included three games from last season, snapped as it returned from a nine-day break for final exams. The Tigers entered the game with a scoring average of 85.3 points per game.

ETSU’s nine-point halftime lead shrunk to seven twice early in the second half before it went on a run. The Buccaneers outscored the Tigers 11-2 to open a 51-35 lead.

Charles Manning Jr. made a layup for LSU, but ETSU answered by scoring the next eight points.

The Buccaneers led by as many as 23 points with 6:21 left before the Tigers made an effort to get back in it.

LSU got within 68-52 with nearly four minutes remaining. Both teams went more than a minute without scoring before Mays’ 3-pointer got the Tigers within 13, capping a 10-0 run.

Rodriguez answered with a layup that kept the Buccaneers in control.

LSU scored the first five points of the game and led 20-16 before ETSU turned things around.

Good made three straight 3-pointers, and Daivien Williamson and Boyd had consecutive baskets as the Buccaneers opened a 29-22 lead.

Taylor made a layup, and the Tigers got within five points before Rodriguez and Boyd made the last two baskets of the half to give ETSU a 38-29 halftime lead.

The Tigers had dominated in their last two games before the exam break, beating New Orleans, 90-54, and Northwestern State, 109-59,

—Field Level Media