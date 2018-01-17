Late layup gives Georgia thrilling 61-60 win at LSU

EditorsNote: fixes “William” at start of 11th graf

Yante Maten made a short jumper with five seconds remaining to give Georgia a 61-60 Southeastern Conference victory against LSU on Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Maten, who leads the SEC in scoring (19.6 points per game), had 17 of his game-high 21 points in the second half. He added 12 rebounds, three more than his SEC-leading average.

Derek Ogbeide scored 11 points for Georgia (12-5, 3-3), making all five of his field-goal attempts. The Bulldogs, winning their first SEC road game after two losses, visit Auburn on Saturday.

Brandon Sampson scored 17 points to lead the Tigers (11-6, 2-3), Duop Reath scored 12 and Skylar Mays 11. LSU, 0-3 at home in the SEC after going 1-8 last season, visits Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Reath broke a 50-all tie by making a 3-pointer before the lead changed hands four times, the last coming when Sampson’s 3-pointer gave LSU a 58-56 lead.

Georgia’s Teshaun Hightower made a steal and drove toward the basket as Mays committed an intentional foul. Hightower missed both free throws, but Juwan Parker made a 3-pointer for a 59-58 lead with 56 seconds left.

Reath gave the Tigers the lead on a jumper with 41 seconds left.

Hightower missed a 3-pointer, but Parker rebounded, and after a Bulldogs timeout, Maten made the game-winner.

LSU’s Tremont Waters missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

The Tigers led by 10 at halftime, but Maten scored seven points during a 14-3 run that gave the Bulldogs a 38-37 lead.

William Jackson II and Jordan Harris both made 3-pointers and Mante made two free throws as Georgia increased the lead to 46-41.

Sampson’s jumper completed a 6-0 run that put LSU on top, 47-46.

Maten made a layup that pulled Georgia even at 50 with 5:54 left.

The score was tied three times before Daryl Edwards made a 3-pointer and Aaron Epps scored five points to give LSU a 17-9 lead.

Five different Tigers scored and they extended the lead to 32-20 as Georgia went scoreless for 3 1/2 minutes.

Maten sank a jumper to end the drought, and he added a tip-in before Waters made a jumper for the Tigers’ only points in the final four minutes of the half. LSU had a 34-24 halftime lead.

