Waters, No. 25 Louisiana State turn back Georgia

Tremont Waters scored 26 points as No. 25 LSU stayed undefeated in the SEC by beating visiting Georgia 92-82 on Wednesday night.

Skylar Mays added 20 points, Naz Reid scored 15 and Ja’vonte Smart had 10 as the Tigers (15-3, 5-0 SEC) won their eighth consecutive game.

LSU has won its last 18 home games dating to last season. Its last home loss was a 61-60 setback against the Bulldogs last January.

Rayshaun Hammonds scored 18, Nicolas Claxton added 15, Derek Ogbeide had 14 and Jordan Harris 10 to lead the Bulldogs (9-9, 1-5), who lost their fourth in a row and lost to the Tigers for the first time in the last four meetings.

Georgia, which was plagued by 20 turnovers in a 62-52 loss to Florida on Saturday, had a similar problem against LSU, turning the ball over 17 times.

LSU led by 12 at halftime, but Hammonds scored the first five points of the second half.

The Bulldogs got within six before Reid made a dunk and two layups to help the Tigers build a 62-46 lead.

The lead fluctuated between 14 and 17 points for more than five minutes before Georgia scored six straight points to pull within 72-62 with eight minutes remaining.

The lead shrunk to seven as LSU made just one field goal in a seven-minute span.

Kavell Bigby-Williams converted a three-point play to give the Tigers more breathing room.

Harris scored Georgia’s next six points, but Waters countered with seven to give LSU an 88-77 lead with a minute remaining.

In the first half, the score was tied twice and Georgia led the rest of the time before Smart’s 3-pointer gave LSU its first lead at 16-13.

That basket was part of a 14-0 run that gave the Tigers a 22-13 lead.

Ogbeide’s layup ended Georgia’s scoring drought, and the Bulldogs twice got within five points.

LSU built the lead to 46-32 on Darius Days’ three-point play before settling for a 48-36 halftime lead.

