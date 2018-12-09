LSU rolls past Incarnate Word

Freshmen Ja’Vonte Smart and Naz Reid scored 16 points each as host LSU rolled to a 91-50 victory over Incarnate Word on Sunday afternoon.

Smart matched his season high in points and Reid made 7 of 8 field-goal attempts. Kavell Bigby-Williams scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Skylar Mays added 13 points for the Tigers (7-2).

Christian Peevy scored 16 and Augustine Ene added 13 to lead the Cardinals (5-6) as they combined for more than half of their team’s points.

Incarnate Word used just eight players and its bench was outscored by the LSU bench 28-7.

The Tigers finished the first half on a 27-6 run that gave them a 51-29 halftime lead.

The Cardinals briefly got within 20 at the outset of the second half, but LSU quickly pushed the lead to 27.

The lead grew beyond more 40 for much of the second half as the Tigers had a 40-21 scoring edge in the second half.

LSU, which had a 43-20 advantage in rebounding, shot 55.7 percent from the floor and Incarnate Word shot 31.9 percent. The Tigers made 10 of 26 3-pointers and the Cardinals made 3 of 14.

The margin would have been even greater, but Incarnate Word outscored the LSU, 17-13, on free throws.

The Tigers scored the first seven points and took an 18-8 lead before the Cardinals settled down and played their best stretch of the game.

Peevy and Ene both made 3-pointers as Incarnate Word got within 20-16.

The Cardinals started getting to the foul line as Peevy made five free throws and Ene made two to get them within 24-23.

After that it was all Tigers.

Marshall Graves’ 3-pointer started a run that ended with LSU holding a 31-23 lead.

Incarnate Word made just one basket in a nearly four-minute stretch as the Tigers expanded their lead to 42-27.

LSU continued to increase the margin and Smart scored seven straight points as the Tigers built a 51-29 halftime lead.

—Field Level Media