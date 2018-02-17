LSU withstands two late Missouri opportunities

Tremont Waters scored a game-high 21 points, including the decisive basket with 19 seconds left, as LSU beat Missouri 64-63 in an SEC game Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU (15-11, 6-8 SEC) withstood two Missouri possessions in the final seconds. Missouri (18-9, 8-6) saw its five-game winning streak end.

Aaron Epps added 12 points and Skylar Mays scored 10 for LSU, which won its fourth straight home game.

Jordan Barnett scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half and Kassius Robertson added 14 for Missouri , which made 12 of 21 3-pointers but just 7 of 17 free throws.

Missouri ’s Kevin Puryear scored the first points of the second half with a 3-pointer that produced the seventh tie of the game.

Barnett’s 3-pointer gave Missouri the lead before Mays tied it on a 3-pointer and LSU took a 44-39 lead on a 3-pointer by Daryl Edwards and a layup by Waters.

Missouri regained the lead briefly before the score was tied five more times even though LSU went more than six minutes without a field goal.

LSU broke a 58-all tie on a shot from the lane by Waters, but Barnett’s 3-pointer gave Missouri a 61-60 lead with 2:21 left.

After Mays missed the front end of a one-and-one, Robertson made two free throws to give Missouri a three-point lead with 1:17 left.

LSU pulled within 63-62 on Waters’ jumper with 1:08 left and it got the ball back after a Missouri miss. Waters scored again on a drive to the basket, putting LSU back on top with 19 seconds left.

Robertson drove into the lane, looking for a go-ahead basket but was called for an offensive foul when he ran into Edwards with five seconds left.

Missouri got another chance when Robertson stole the inbounds pass, but he missed on a drive to the basket and time expired.

In the first half, Missouri took the lead on seven occasions, LSU did so on five occasions and the score was tied six times.

The last tie was at 18 and Missouri took its biggest lead at 30-26 on a 3-pointer by Robertson.

Waters scored five points as LSU finished on a 10-3 run that gave it a 36-33 halftime lead.

-- Field Level Media