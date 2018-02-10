LSU rolls past Ole Miss 82-66

Duop Reath scored 26 points and Skylar Mays had 17 as LSU defeated Ole Miss 82-66 in an SEC game Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge , La.

Reath scored 18 of his points in the first half and Mays scored 15 of his in the second half. Tremont Waters added 11 points and a game-high seven assists, and Aaron Epps had 11 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Tigers (14-10, 5-7 SEC) had lost six of their previous eight games, but won their third straight home game.

Deandre Burnett and Bruce Stevens scored 16 each and Breein Tyree 10 to lead the Rebels (11-14, 4-8), who lost their fourth consecutive game.

LSU shot 29 of 59 from the field and Ole Miss shot 23 of 63.

The score was tied at 37 at halftime, but Mays had a 3-pointer and a dunk during a 7-1 LSU run to start the second half.

Mays scored seven more points as the Tigers took a 61-46 lead midway through the second half. His 3-pointer pushed the margin to 66-49.

Reath made his second field goal of the second half and added two free throws as LSU took its biggest lead at 74-54.

Tyree scored five straight for Ole Miss, but the Tigers rebuilt the lead to 20 on a 3-pointer by Daryl Edwards and coasted from there.

LSU scored the first eight points of the game and took a 22-11 lead on Reath’s layup midway through the first half. Reath’s 3-pointer made him 7 of 8 on field goals and gave him 16 points as the Tigers took a 27-16 lead.

The lead grew to 14 before Ole Miss cut it to nine on Stevens’ jumper.

After Mays made a free throw for the Tigers, Burnett scored five to start a 13-0 run that gave the Rebels a 37-34 lead.

Waters made a 3-pointer to end the run and pull LSU even at 37 at halftime.

-- Field Level Media