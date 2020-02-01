No. 22 LSU defeats Ole Miss for 10th straight win

EditorsNote: Added Watford’s rebounds in 2nd graf; Changed 20-9 to 20-11 in 11th graf

Feb 1, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Marlon Taylor (14) is defended by Mississippi Rebels forward Khadim Sy (3) and guard Bryce Williams (13) during the first half at the Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Javonte Smart scored 21 points as No. 22 LSU rolled to its 10th consecutive victory, defeating Ole Miss 73-63 in Southeastern Conference action Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.

Marlon Taylor added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Trendon Watford scored 13 with nine rebounds for the Tigers (17-4, 8-0 SEC).

Devontae Shuler, who scored 26 points while playing a career-high 48 minutes in a double-overtime loss to No. 16 Auburn in the Rebels’ last game, led Ole Miss (10-11, 1-7) with a career-high 28 points and Khadim Sy added 11.

Breein Tyree, Mississippi’s leading scorer who had a career-high 36 points in an 80-76 home loss to LSU on Jan. 18, was scoreless in the first half and finished with nine points on 2-of-10 shooting.

LSU commemorated the 50th anniversary of the late Pistol Pete Maravich, for whom the Tigers’ arena is named, surpassing former Cincinnati star Oscar Robertson and becoming the all-time leading scorer in college basketball.

The Rebels scored the last four points of the first half and the first 12 points of the second half to pull within 40-32.

Darius Days’ layup gave LSU its first points of the second half and Smart’s two free throws pushed the lead back to 12. Taylor made two 3-pointers as the Tigers took a 53-38 lead and coasted.

In the first half, Shuler’s 3-pointer gave the Rebels a 9-7 lead before they went cold.

Smart made back-to-back jumpers to start a 13-0 Tigers run.

Sy’s layup ended a nearly six-minute Ole Miss scoring drought, cutting LSU’s lead to 20-11 midway through the half.

Watford answered with a jumper that started a 12-0 run that expanded the Tigers lead to 32-11.

The Rebels mustered a little more offense down the stretch, scoring nine points in the final 5:38 of the half after scoring just 11 prior to that.

Sammy Hunter made consecutive baskets and Austin Crowley beat the buzzer with a jumper, but that left LSU with a comfortable 40-20 halftime lead.

—Field Level Media