LSU romps against Mississippi State 78-57

Aaron Epps and Brandon Sampson scored 16 points each and LSU won its sixth consecutive home game, defeating Mississippi State 78-57 in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La.

Tremont Waters added 14 points and 10 assists and Duop Reath scored 12 and had eight rebounds for the Tigers (17-13, 8-10 SEC), who ended a three-game losing streak against the Bulldogs.

Lamar Peters scored 15 points, Quinndary Weatherspoon had 12 and Nick Weatherspoon 11 for MSU (21-10, 9-9).

The Tigers shot 51.9 percent (28 of 54) from the floor and the Bulldogs shot 41.8 percent (23 of 56).

LSU led by five at halftime and scored the first four points of the second half before MSU made a charge.

Peters scored five points and Aric Holman scored four as the Bulldogs closed within 47-45.

Waters’ 3-pointer and a three-point play by Sampson helped the Tigers build a 57-47 lead with 8:46 remaining.

Quinndary Weatherspoon made a jumper, but Skylar Mays and Epps each made a 3-pointer as LSU took its biggest lead to that point, 66-50, with 4:16 left.

Peters made a 3-pointer before Sampson answered with a layup.

Nick Weatherspoon made a jumper, but Rachal made a basket and Sampson hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 73-55 lead with two minutes left.

The score was tied three times in the first half, the last at 21, before LSU went ahead to stay.

Reath’s jumper broke the tie and baskets by Brandon Rachal, Waters and Randy Onwuasor and a free throw by Reath comprised a 9-0 run that gave the Tigers a 30-21 lead.

Nick Weatherspoon’s jumper ended the run and Tyson Carter followed with a 3-pointer to get MSU within four.

Mays made a dunk and Sampson hit two free throws before a basket by Abdul Ado and one by both Weatherspoons helped the Bulldogs cut the Tigers’ lead to 37-32 at halftime.

— Field Level Media