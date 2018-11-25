McGriff scores 28 as Oklahoma State beats No. 19 LSU

Oklahoma State’s Cameron McGriff scored 28 points and Lindy Waters III added 16 as the Cowboys took advantage of No. 19 Louisiana State’s slow starts in each half to win 90-77 on Sunday afternoon and capture third place in the AdvoCare Invitational tournament in Kissimmee, Fla.

Waters scored six points on a 3-pointer and three free throws and Cameron added four as the Cowboys (4-2), who led 42-37 at intermission, went on a 15-2 run to start the second half. The run allowed Oklahoma State to build a 57-39 lead with 15:22 left.

Skylar Mays led LSU (5-2) with 20 points, while Kavell Bigby-Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Emmitt Williams scored eight points and had six rebounds.

The Tigers, who missed 12 of their first 13 shots from the field to start the second half, pulled within 13 points at 59-46 with 11:31 to play on a pair of free throws by Williams.

The Cowboys took off again, however, pushing the lead as high as 22 on a few occasions.

Michael Weathers added 12 points off the bench for the Cowboys, and Isaac Likekele finished with nine points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Oklahoma State shot well throughout the game, finishing at 58.5 percent, including 8 of 16 3-pointers. LSU shot 41.2 percent and was 9 of 27 behind the arc.

The first half foreshadowed the second, as LSU missed its first 11 shots from the field and spent most of the time playing catch-up. The Tigers fell behind by 13 points, and their first four points came on free throws. Their first make from the field came on a jumper by Williams more than seven minutes into the game.

LSU began to chip away at the lead, however, and a 9-0 run that featured 3-pointers from Tremont Waters and Ja’vonte Smart tied the game at 29 with 6:10 left.

The Tigers took their first lead at 35-33 on a layup by Bigby-Williams, off a pass from Waters, with just over three minutes left in the half.

The Cowboys came back to close the half on a 7-0 run to lead 42-37, with five of those points from McGriff.

While LSU struggled at the outset, the Cowboys jumped to a 15-2 lead with 14:36 to go in first half. They were led by four points from Yor Anei and a pair of 3-pointers from Waters III.

—Field Level Media