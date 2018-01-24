Tigers manhandle struggling Aggies second time around

Duop Reath had 21 points and a team-high eight rebounds as LSU ended a three-game conference losing streak by beating Texas A&M 77-65 on Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Reath’s performance came one game after he had a career-high 31 points, including 18 in the second half, in the Tigers’ 77-71 loss at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Tremont Waters had 15 points, nine assists, eight steals and five rebounds for LSU (12-7, 3-4 Southeastern Conference). Aaron Epps and Daryl Edwards scored 12 points each.

Robert Williams had 20 points, making 10-of-14 shots, and 15 rebounds as A&M outrebounded LSU, 50-30. Tyler Davis had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Jay Chandler scored 10 points.

The Aggies (13-7, 2-6) had won two straight after losing their first five SEC games.

This victory came more easily for the Tigers than their 69-68 victory against the then-No. 11 Aggies on Jan. 6 in College Station, Texas. In that game, Waters made two long 3-pointers in the final 12 seconds, the second coming in the final second, to rally LSU.

The Tigers led this one by 15 at halftime before the Aggies scored the first three points of the second half, but Skylar Mays made two free throws and Reath had a basket to push the margin to 16.

A&M closed within 12 with 12 minutes left, but Brandon Sampson made a 3-pointer and Waters hit a layup for a 17-point margin.

The Aggies got within 10 three times. But Epps made a 3-pointer and another jumper for a 15-point Tigers lead with five minutes remaining.

Davis scored five straight points to cut the margin back to 10 with 4:10 left. Edwards made two free throws and Williams answered with a jumper before Waters’ 3-pointer gave LSU a 73-60 lead with 2:20 remaining.

LSU jumped on top early as Reath’s nine points helped the Tigers build a 25-10 advantage.

A&M scored eight straight points, but Epps scored five as LSU rebuilt the lead to 41-26 at halftime.

--Field Level Media