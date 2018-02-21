Waters scores 28 to lead LSU over Vanderbilt

EditorsNote: fixes “score” in ninth graf

Freshman Tremont Waters had 28 points and nine assists as LSU held off Vanderbilt, 88-78, in an Southeastern Conference game Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, La.

Wayde Sims added a season-high 16 points, Aaron Epps scored 15 and Skylar Mays had 14 for the Tigers, who won their fifth consecutive home game. LSU (16-11, 7-8 SEC) guaranteed itself a winning regular-season record under first-year coach Will Wade after going 10-21 a year ago.

Sims, who was 6-for-6 on field-goal attempts, made his ninth start of the season in place of Duop Reath, LSU’s second-leading scorer and rebounder who had 31 points and 13 rebounds in a 77-71 loss at Vanderbilt on Jan. 20 in Nashville, Tenn.

Reath, who has been nursing a sore ankle, came off the bench 5 1/2 minutes into the game Tuesday but finished with just three points and two rebounds.

Riley LaChance scored 26 points, Jeff Roberson had 20 and Saben Lee 15 to lead the Commodores (11-17, 5-10). Vanderbilt fell to 0-12 in games away from home this season.

Mays made two 3-pointers as LSU extended its 10-point halftime lead to 51-37 early in the second half.

LaChance made two of Vandy’s five 3-pointers during a run that cut the deficit to 67-62.

Waters assisted on a basket by Randy Onwuasor and added a layup of his own to give the Tigers a nine-point lead with five minutes remaining.

The Commodores got within six three times, but each time Waters answered with a basket, the last giving LSU a 77-69 lead with two minutes left. The Tigers made 11 free throws the rest of the way to stay in control.

The score was tied twice before Brandon Sampson’s 3-pointer gave LSU a 16-13 lead midway through the first half.

The Tigers increased the lead to 20-15 on an Epps 3-pointer before LaChance answered with a 3-pointer.

Waters scored seven points and Sims four as LSU took a 31-22 lead.

Joe Toye made a 3-pointer for the Commodores before Sims scored three points and Waters beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer, giving the Tigers a 39-29 halftime lead.

