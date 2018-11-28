Martin brothers lift No. 5 Nevada past Loyola-Chicago

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Deleted extra word in fourth graf, fixed school name in sixth graf

Caleb Martin scored 21 points and twin brother Cody Martin added 20 to help No. 5 Nevada remain unbeaten with a 79-65 victory against host Loyola-Chicago on Tuesday.

Nevada improved to 7-0 behind 58.2 percent (32-for-55) shooting. Trey Porter finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Caroline chipped in 15 points for the Wolf Pack.

Marques Townes paced the Ramblers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Cooper Kaifes and Cameron Krutwig followed with 11 points apiece, while Clayton Custer had 10. Krutwig added three blocks.

Nevada seized control early, grabbing a double-digit lead less than five minutes into the game. The Wolf Pack extended the lead to 29-12 on Cody Martin’s layup with 9:43 left in the half and cruised into the break with a 44-28 lead.

The Wolf Pack shot 62.5 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes. Caleb Martin scored 15 of Nevada’s first 25 points and had 17 points at halftime.

The Ramblers, meanwhile, struggled to find a rhythm on their home floor, missing six of their first seven shots. Loyola-Chicago (4-3) drew to within 57-42 on an Aher Uguak layup with 12:51 to play but then went scoreless for the next 4:01.

A Custer trey brought the Ramblers to within 14 points with 5:44 left before the Wolf Pack swiftly responded, getting a dunk from Cody Martin and a layup from Caleb Martin in a 25-second span. The Ramblers cut the deficit to 11 points with 2:19 left, but came no closer.

Surging to a Cinderella Final Four berth behind a largely different lineup than the one that played Tuesday, the Ramblers upset the Wolf Pack, 69-68, in the Sweet 16 of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Nevada had a 20-8 lead in that game before Loyola Chicago rallied. This time, however, the experienced Wolf Pack — who boast five fifth-year starters — maintained their poise and pace throughout.

Nevada led in rebounding, 33-29.

