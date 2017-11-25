Nebraska rolls past winless Marist

Anton Gill and Isaac Copeland each scored 17 points as the Nebraska Cornhuskers cruised past the Marist Red Foxes 84-59 on Friday in the second round of the Advocare Invitational in Orlando, Fla.

James Palmer Jr. added 15 and Evan Taylor chipped in with 10 points for Nebraska, which shot 56.7 percent from the field.

Glynn Watson Jr. also had nine points, five assists and five rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

The only time the Red Foxes (0-5) led was at 2-0 when Tobias Sjoberg’s layup started the game.

Taylor tied the game and ignited a 19-5 run, and the Cornhuskers (4-2) never looked back.

Nebraska opened up a 15-point lead when Gill’s 3-pointer made the score 36-21 with a little more than six minutes left in the half.

Gill was the offensive spark for Nebraska in the first 20 minutes. He made his first five shots and entered intermission with 14 points.

He finished the game making 6 of 8 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

The Cornhuskers made 18 of 29 field-goal attempts in the first half, including 6 of 11 from beyond the arc, to take a 45-29 lead into halftime.

Nebraska poured it on in the second half and led by 26 when Glynn Watson Jr. connected on a jumper at the 11:14 mark.

Aleksandar Dozic led the Red Foxes with nine points.

Marist made only 20 of 52 field-goal attempts and committed 15 turnovers compared to only eight for the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska’s offense was efficient as the Cornhuskers compiled 23 assists to only 10 for the Red Foxes.