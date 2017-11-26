Preview: Oregon State vs. Marist

Junior guard Stephen Thompson Jr. looks to cap off productive tournament when he leads Oregon State against Marist in the seventh-place game of the AdvoCare Invitational on Sunday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Thompson came into the event just 1-for-15 from 3-point range and has connected on six of his 15 attempts behind the arc the last two games in Florida while averaging 23 points in a pair of crushing five-point losses.

Thompson, who made 34.1 percent of his shots from long range last season, drained four 3s in the opening-round loss to St. John’s and two more against Long Beach State on Friday as the Beavers fell 74-69 after beating the 49ers by eight six days earlier. Oregon State will need to get more from its bench if it is to leave the Sunshine State with one victory as the reserves have registered just 16 points on 4-of-13 shooting combined in the first two games of the tournament. The Beavers will also have to play a more efficient game to take care of hungry Marist after turning the ball over 37 times in the last two contests. The Red Foxes are winless in five games this season, but were tied late in the second half against No. 20 West Virginia on Thursday in the first round before losing 84-78.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT OREGON STATE (2-3): The Beavers have limited opponents to 40.1 percent shooting in the first two games of the tournament despite dropping to 1-3 since a season-opening win over Southern Utah. Sophomore forward Tres Tinkle tops the team in scoring (18.6) and rebounding (8.2) while contributing 3.8 assists per outing while Thompson is next at 17.4 points a game. Junior forward Drew Eubanks has also been a factor, averaging 15.4 points, 7.2 boards and shooting 64.1 percent from the field, but scored just six Friday.

ABOUT MARIST (0-5): The Red Foxes suffered a letdown after their near miss against West Virginia, allowing 56.7 percent shooting and turning the ball over 15 times in an 84-59 loss to Nebraska on Friday. Brian Parker, who averages a team-best 16.2 points overall, was held to 1-of-7 shooting from the field and eight points while fellow junior guard David Knudsen (13.0 points) also scored eight. Sophomore Aleksandar Dozic, a 6-9 forward from Montenegro who led the way with nine points Friday, tops the team in rebounds (5.6) and assists (3.0).

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State freshman G Ethan Thompson, Stephen’s younger brother, has scored 33 points in the tournament and averages 12.8 overall.

2. Marist has six international players on the roster, including Knudsen from Denmark.

3. Oregon State sophomore G JaQuori McLaughlin is averaging 3.2 points on 5-for-20 from the field in the early going after scoring 10.5 per game in 2016-17.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 76, Marist 62