Oregon State rolls over Marist
#US College Basketball
November 27, 2017 / 2:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oregon State forward Tres Trinkle had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the Beavers to a 65-46 win Sunday night over Marist in the seventh-place game of the Advocare Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Drew Eubanks had 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field for the Beavers, who improved to 3-3. Freshmen Alfred Hollins and Ethan Thompson proved valuable. Thompson had seven points, nine rebounds and four assists while Hollins added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Marist (0-6) was led by guard Brian Parker’s 17 points. None of his teammates scored in double figures.

Parker made half of his team’s field goals shooting 7 of 13 from the field with his teammates making 7 of 27 with 7:45 remaining in regulation and Oregon State leading 49-37.

That was right after the Beavers went on a 16-3 run to open a 49-35 lead with 9:08 left. Hollins scored eight during that stretch.

Marist cut the lead to 54-44 with 4:48 left on a layup by David Knudsen, but the Red Foxes could not draw closer.

Oregon State outrebounded Marist 44-25 and outscored the Red Foxes 36-24 in points in the paint and 11-2 on second-chance points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
