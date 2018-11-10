Howard scores 37 as Marquette blasts Bethune-Cookman

Markus Howard matched the second-best scoring game of his career with 37 points Saturday afternoon, pacing Marquette to a 92-59 trouncing of Bethune-Cookman in a non-conference men’s basketball game in Milwaukee.

Howard, whose career best was a 52-point explosion against Providence last January, scored 16 of his points in an early 21-5 burst that erased an 11-10 deficit and put the Golden Eagles (2-0) in command for good.

Marquette led 51-27 at halftime and was never threatened by the Wildcats (0-2) in the second half.

Howard finished 10-for-16 from the field and 7-for-10 from 3-point range. The Golden Eagles shot 50.9 percent overall and 51.9 percent from downtown.

The junior also led all rebounders with eight.

Joey Hauser, who got the early run rolling with a hoop, tallied 11 points, seven rebounds and a game-high six assists off the bench. Sam Hauser added 10 points.

The Golden Eagles had opened the season with a 67-42 romp over Maryland-Baltimore County.

Isaiah Bailey poured in a team-high 22 points for Bethune-Cookman, which began its season with an 80-58 loss at DePaul.

Bailey hit seven of his 18 shots.

The Wildcats shot just 29.0 percent for the game and 15.8 percent (3-for-19) on 3-pointers.

The meeting was the clubs’ first since an 89-53 Marquette win in 1991.

