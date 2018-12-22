Howard scores 45 to lift No. 20 Marquette past No. 14 Buffalo

EditorsNote: fixes to “49.3 percent” and “48-34” in fourth graf

Markus Howard had 45 points — including 40 in the second half — to help No. 20 Marquette end No. 14 Buffalo’s unbeaten streak with a 103-85 win on Friday night in Milwaukee.

Jeremy Harris had 22 points and Dontay Caruthers added 20 for the Bulls (11-1).

Howard was absolutely dominant in the second half, particularly from deep, as he connected on 8 of 10 3-point attempts and finished the game 9 of 13 from behind the arc. He also made all 12 of his free-throw attempts and shot 12 of 25 from the field in his career-best effort, which helped the Eagles break away from the Bulls in the second half.

Marquette (10-2) finished the game shooting 49.3 percent from the field and a sparkling 62.1 percent from 3-point range (18 of 29) and 86.4 percent from the free-throw line (19 of 22). The Eagles also dominated the Bulls on the glass, outrebounding Buffalo, 48-34.

Sam Hauser had 18 points and Joey Hauser added 11 for Marquette, which won its seventh straight game and scored its third win over a ranked opponent during the streak. The Eagles have also beaten then-No. 12 Kansas State and then-No. 12 Wisconsin during the stretch.

Buffalo’s poor shooting also helped bring about its first loss of the season. The Bulls sank 40.8 percent from the field, with C.J. Massinburg hitting just 5 of 14 attempts en route to 18 points.

Buffalo controlled the game early, jumping to an early 19-11 lead, but Joey Hauser hit three consecutive 3-pointers starting with seven minutes left in the first half to give the Eagles their first lead.

Marquette went into halftime ahead 39-38. Both Hausers had nine points in the first half to lead the Eagles offense but ceded way to Howard in the second half as he lit it up from deep.

Harris had 11 points in the first half to lead Buffalo.

—Field Level Media