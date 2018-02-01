Wideman, Butler bump off Marquette

Tyler Wideman scored a career-high 23 points as Butler finished off a season sweep of Marquette with 92-72 romp on Wednesday night at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Wideman hit 8 of 9 shots from the floor and made all seven of his free throws, and he grabbed nine rebounds. Butler also got 16 from forward Kelan Martin, 15 from Kamar Baldwin and 13 from Sean McDermott, who hit 3 of 3 3-point attempts.

The Bulldogs made 8 of 14 from beyond the arc while shooting 60 percent (33 of 55) overall and won their fourth in five tries, including their past three in a row.

They were equally impressive on the defensive end, holding Marquette to 46.2 percent shooting overall and a 5-of-18 mark from distance.

Markus Howard led Marquette with 26 points on 8-of-16 shooting, hitting three 3-pointers. Sacar Anim added 15 while Sam Hauser and Greg Elliot finished with 10 each. However, Andrew Rowsey, second only to Howard in Big East scoring this season, missed all six of his shots, four of them from 3-point range, and was held scoreless.

Marquette came into the game fourth in the league with an average of 82.4 points per game, but Butler held the Golden Eagles to just 28 first-half points. The home team shot 34 percent before the break, including a 2-for-10 mark from beyond the arc.

Rowsey personified Marquette’s offensive woes, missing all four of his shots in the half. The Golden Eagles went without a field goal for the final 6:59 and were 43-28 at intermission.

After scoring 14 in the first 20 minutes, Wideman put the Bulldogs up 20 by hitting a pair of free throws with 17:04 to play. He knocked down two more with 10:48 remaining, capping off an 8-0 run that put Butler up by 30.

Marquette did find its shooting stroke after the break and connected at a 55.2 percent clip with three 3-pointers. However, the Golden Eagles couldn’t overcome their early deficit, and they fell for the fifth time in seven games.

