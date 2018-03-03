Marquette edges Creighton 85-81

Andrew Rowsey scored 26 points and Markus Howard added 25 as Marquette made all the plays down the stretch and posted an 85-81 victory over Creighton in the Bradley Center in Milwaukee on Saturday.

Rowsey and Howard helped end the building’s 30-year run as Marquette’s home court by combining on 31 points after halftime.

Rowsey hit 8 of 15 field-goal attempts and tied a season high with six 3-pointers. He also finished with a season-best eight rebounds, eight assists, hit all four free throws and blocked two shots.

Howard celebrated his 19th birthday by becoming the youngest player in school history to reach 1,000 career points. He also shot 8 of 15 from the floor and made five 3-pointers as Marquette (18-12, 9-9 Big East) shot 50.9 percent and 56 percent from 3-point range, setting a season high in a home game.

Sam Hauser added 18 points as Marquette won for the fourth time in five games since an eight-point loss at St. John’s on Feb. 10.

Marcus Foster led Creighton with 29 points while Khyri Thomas added 24 and nine rebounds.

The Bluejays (21-9, 10-8) were unable to clinch a third seed outright in next week’s Big East tournament.

Creighton took a 69-68 lead when Thomas eluded Hauser and made a pass from under the basket to Ballock, who drained a corner 3-pointer with 4:38 remaining. With 3:21 left, Rowsey hit a deep 3-pointer to give Marquette a 73-69 lead and with 2:40 left, he hit another long 3-pointer for a 76-71 lead.

With two minutes left, Rowsey sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 79-73. Following a basket by Foster, Hauser missed his own put-back attempt, but Marquette retained possession following a scramble and Rowsey was able to call timeout after Foster nearly stole the ball with 56.8 seconds remaining.

With 44 seconds left and four seconds remaining on the shot clock, Thomas fouled Hauser, who sank both foul shots for an 81-75 lead. After missing badly on a 3-point attempt with 32 seconds left, Foster cleanly hit a 3-pointer five seconds later to make it 81-78.

With 23.5 seconds left, Hauser missed a 3-pointer but on the next possession he blocked Foster’s 3-point attempt with his right hand, Rowsey grabbed the rebound and sank two free throws with 13.5 seconds to go.

Foster made a 3-pointer with four seconds left to make it 83-81 but Howard iced the game at the line with three seconds remaining.

— Field Level Media