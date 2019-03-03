Creighton upsets No. 10 Marquette behind Krampelj

Martin Krampelj scored 19 points and Ty-Shon Alexander added 14, including nine in the second half, as the visiting Creighton Bluejays tried to keep their hopes alive for a berth in the NCAA Tournament with a 66-60 upset of the turnover-plagued No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon.

Mar 3, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Sam Hauser (10) loses a rebound above Creighton Bluejays guard Davion Mintz (1) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Marquette star Markus Howard scored 33 points, including 21 straight points for the Golden Eagles (23-6, 12-4) in the first half, but the next-highest scorer had only seven points.

The Golden Eagles lost their second straight game and also missed a chance to inch closer to their first outright Big East title. They lost to Villanova, who now sits atop the conference standings, on Wednesday.

Creighton’s win also avenged an overtime loss to Marquette on Jan. 9 in Nebraska.

Marquette led 33-29 at the half, but Krampelj scored 11 of his 19 points in the second half as Creighton (16-13, 7-9) fought back, taking a 40-39 lead on a dunk by Krampelj with 13:45 to play.

Alexander hit a jumper to give the Bluejays a 56-54 lead with 3:20 left, and after Howard missed a 3-pointer, Davion Mintz made two free throws to extend the lead to 58-54.

Mintz’s steal from Sam Hauser — the Golden Eagles 21st of their 22 turnovers — and short jumper by Marcus Zegarowski raised the lead to 60-54 with 2:16 left.

A jumper from Howard, who made 11 of 21 from the field but only 4 of 11 from behind the arc, cut the lead to 60-56, but Marquette got no closer than four points the rest of the way.

Creighton survived despite shooting only 39.6 percent from the floor and 30 percent (6 of 20) from 3-point range.

Krampelj had six rebounds and Alexander added seven and Mintz made six steals. Mitch Ballock chipped in 12 points for the Bluejays.

Marquette shot 45.7 percent from the floor, though Howard’s teammates combined to shoot 10 of 25 (40 percent). They went 4 of 12 from 3-point range.

Sam Hauser added 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

—Field Level Media