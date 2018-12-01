Howard scores 45 as Marquette upsets No. 12 Kansas State

EditorsNote: Adds stat on Howard’s point total (seventh graf)

Markus Howard scored a season-high 45 points as Marquette handed No. 12 Kansas State its first loss of the season, 83-71 on Saturday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Sacar Anim joined Howard in double figures with 16 points for the Golden Eagles (6-2).

Marquette took advantage of a huge shooting discrepancy, plus plenty of Kansas State foul trouble. Five different Wildcats, including four starters, picked up three fouls before the second media timeout of the second half. Dean Wade and Kamau Stokes each had four at that point. Kansas State was whistled for 29 fouls in the game.

Wade fouled out with 7:57 remaining in the game, having picked up all five fouls in the second half.

The Wildcats (6-1) were not helped by their 41.8 percent shooting. The Golden Eagles shot 56.8 percent.

Kansas State was led by Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien with 12 points. Wade, who came in averaging 16.2 points per game, was held to 11 points, and Kamau Stokes had 10.

Howard’s 45 points were the second-most ever by an opposing player in Kansas State history and the most since Doremus Bennerman of Siena had 51 on March 30, 1994 in the NIT.

After Kansas State cut an 11-point lead to just 44-37, Marquette scored the next eight points to open its largest lead of the game to that point. The Wildcats never got inside double-figures the rest of the game.

Marquette took a 44-33 lead into halftime. The Golden Eagles used a 12-1 run midway through the first half to erase a four-point deficit, then an 11-5 run near the end of the half. Marquette was led by Howard with 26 points. Anim also reached double-figures in the first half with 11 points.

Marquette shot 68.4 percent from the field in the first half, led by Howard, who hit 6 of 7 shots, including 3 of 4 from long range. The Wildcats shot just 34.6 percent from the field.

Kansas State played its worst first half of the season. Wade was held without a field goal until a 3-pointer just before the buzzer. He had just seven points in the half. Brown picked up three fouls in the first half, two coming on a touch foul and subsequent technical when he ran from the play. Sneed picked up his second foul with 15:11 left the half and didn’t see the floor the rest of the half.

The two other starters — Mawien and Stokes — each had two fouls in the first half as Kansas State was whistled for 15 fouls in the half.

