Howard leads Marquette over Louisville in OT in Brooklyn

Markus Howard scored 21 points and made a jumper to give Marquette the lead for good in a 77-74 overtime victory against Louisville in the third-place game of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Friday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Sam Hauser scored 22 to lead the Golden Eagles (4-2), Joey Hauser had 11 and Theo John scored 10. Christen Cunningham had 16, Jordan Nwora came off the bench to score 15 and Steven Enoch had 10 for the Cardinals (3-2).

Sam Hauser started the overtime scoring by making two free throws, but Ryan McMahon answered with a layup for Louisville.

Howard’s jumper broke the tie, and Enoch missed an opportunity to create another tie when he made just one of two free throws.

Joey Hauser made one free throw and Cunningham made one, leaving the Golden Eagles with a 73-72 lead with 1:37 to play. Cunningham then sank two free throws to give the Cardinals the lead, but Marquette took it back on Howard’s jumper with 57 seconds left.

The Cardinals missed two shots, and Joey Hauser made two free throws to give the Golden Eagles a 77-74 lead with 18 seconds left.

Cunningham missed two 3-pointers in the final six seconds, and Marquette rebounded as time expired.

Louisville led by five at halftime, but Howard’s basket pulled Marquette within 37-35 early in the second half.

Howard made another basket that got the Golden Eagles within 41-39 before Khwan Fore and Cunningham each made a 3-pointer to give Louisville a 49-41 edge.

Marquette chipped away and pulled ahead, 55-53, on John’s dunk. McMahon’s layup tied the score at 55, and it was tied again at 57 before Louisville regained the lead.

Akoy Agau’s three-point play and Cunningam’s layup gave the Cardinals a 62-57 advantage.

Howard made four free throws, and Joey Hauser made two to get the Golden Eagles within 64-63 with 1:03 left.

Dwayne Sutton’s 3-pointer pushed Louisville’s lead to 67-64 with 46 seconds remaining, but Howard’s three-point play got Marquette within a point with 33 seconds left.

After Cunningham made one of two free throws with 27 seconds left, Joey Hauser tied the score with a tip-in 20 with seconds left.

Louisville got three shots on the next possession but missed all three.

The score was tied three times in the early going before Enoch hit a jumper and a layup to help the Cardinals take an 18-11 lead.

Sam Hauser scored seven and Joey Hauser scored two Golden Eagles points as they closed within 25-22.

Nwora had back-to-back baskets as Louisville rebuilt the lead to 35-30 at halftime.

—Field Level Media