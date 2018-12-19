Howard leads No. 20 Marquette over North Dakota

EditorsNote: fixes “Kienan” and updates rebound totals, both in eighth graf

Junior guard Markus Howard scored 26 points and junior forward Sam Hauser added 21 as No. 20 Marquette shook off some rust following an extended break and rolled to a 92-66, nonconference victory over North Dakota at Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Junior forward Ed Morrow added a career-high 18 points as the Golden Eagles (9-2) played their first game in 10 days. Marquette defeated a ranked Wisconsin team the last time it took the court on Dec. 8 and will face No. 14 Buffalo the next time it suits up on Friday.

Senior guard Cortez Seales scored 14 points, and freshman forward Filip Rebraca added 12 for North Dakota (6-6), which fell to 0-2 against ranked teams this season. The Fighting Hawks lost at Kentucky on Nov. 14.

Howard did not score in his first six minutes as he was hobbled after taking a blow to his left thigh. He then unloaded for 17 points over his next seven minutes of action as Marquette took control of the game.

North Dakota was within one point of Marquette with nine minutes remaining in the first half and within three with eight minutes to go before halftime. The Golden Eagles then went on a 26-7 run, and the game was never in doubt from there.

Marquette’s long break between games showed up most early with issues taking care of the basketball. The Golden Eagles had 11 turnovers over the first 10:25 of the opening half but just two more until halftime.

Marquette secured its 49-27 lead at the break by going 18 of 28 (64.3 percent) from the field and 7 of 12 (58.3 percent) from 3-point range. The Golden Eagles finished the game 34 of 58 (58.6 percent) from the field and 11 of 20 (55 percent) from long distance.

Junior forward Kienan Walter had nine points for the Fighting Hawks, who shot 26 of 73 (35.6 percent) from the field and were outrebounded 44-30.

North Dakota did put together a 13-0 run midway through the second half before Morrow led the way for Marquette down the stretch. Freshman forward Joey Hauser paced Marquette with 10 rebounds.

North Dakota has one more nonconference game remaining, Saturday at Northern Iowa, before opening Summit League play Dec. 28 at home against Purdue Fort Wayne.

Marquette still has two more nonconference games remaining before opening Big East Conference play on New Year’s Day at St. John’s.

—Field Level Media