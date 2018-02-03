Cartwright leads Friars past Golden Eagles, 77-75

Kyron Cartright had 15 points and eight rebounds and came up with a key steal in the closing seconds as Providence held off Marquette for a 77-75 victory Saturday at the Bradley Center.

Cartwright hit 5 of 11 shots while Alpha Diallo added 16 on 6-of-11 shooting for the Friars, who shot 44.4 percent and were 3-of-13 from distance.

Defensively, they held Marquette’s Andrew Rowsey to just seven points as the Golden Eagles dropped their fourth straight and sixth in their last eight.

Markus Howard and Sam Hauser combined for 31 but were 1-for-11 from beyond the arc as Marquette went 4-for-16 as a team on 3s, despite shooting 49 percent overall, and was plagued by 14 turnovers.

Playing in front of a rare sellout crowd at home, Marquette got off to a slow start as Howard and Rowsey combined to miss four of their first six shots.

A 12-3 run gave Providence a 24-22 lead with 7:59 to play in the half and the Friars stretched the lead to six with 6:54 left.

The Golden Eagles had gone 4:07 without a basket to that point but caught fire and rallied back to go into halftime with a 38-37 lead.

Down 11 with 4:53 remaining, Marquette mounted one last surge and got within two on Theo John’s layup with 1:31 left. The Golden Eagles caught a bit of a break when Cartwright split a pair of free throws to put the Friars up three, keeping it a one-possession game with 1:02 left.

The Friars still led by five with 36 seconds left.

Two free throws from Hauser put Marquette back within three but Elliott was whistled for a foul trying to guard on the press and Cartwright made two more.

Howard made it a two-point game when he knocked down a jumper with six seconds left and the Golden Eagles had one last chance to tie or win it when Maliek White missed two free-throw attempts.

Marquette got the ball to Howard on the inbounds play, but Cartwright knocked it away and Providence held on for the victory.

