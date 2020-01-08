Providence outlasts Marquette in OT despite Howard's 39

Maliek White scored 19 points and Kalif Young tipped in the go-ahead basket with 34 seconds remaining in overtime as visiting Providence remained undefeated in Big East Conference play with an 81-80 victory over Marquette on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Jan 7, 2020; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Koby McEwen (25) shoots against Providence Friars forward Emmitt Holt (15) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Watson scored 13 points and David Duke added 12 before both players fouled out for Providence. A.J. Reeves scored 10 points for the Friars (10-6, 3-0), including a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Markus Howard scored 27 of his 39 points after halftime and became Marquette’s career leader in field goals. The Golden Eagles’ Brendan Bailey had three free throws to tie the game with four seconds remaining in overtime but only made the first two.

With a 3-pointer with 1:12 remaining in the first half, Howard set the Marquette record with his 727th career basket in four seasons, passing Jerel McNeal. Howard went 14 of 33 from the field in the game, including 6 of 14 from 3-point range.

Marquette (11-4, 1-2), which entered as the leading 3-point shooting team in the Big East at 40.8 percent, shot just 23.1 percent (3 of 13) from distance in the first half. The Golden Eagles improved to 54.5 percent (6 of 11) in the second half.

The Golden Eagles struggled early and were down 27-16 with 3:58 remaining in the first half. Marquette did not make its first 3-pointer until Howard connected from deep with 6:27 remaining in the first half.

The Golden Eagles were able to cut the deficit to 32-27 at halftime.

Marquette opened a 43-35 lead with 15:27 remaining before Providence took a 50-49 lead midway through the second half on an offensive rebound and basket from Alpha Diallo, who finished with 10 points. The Friars led until five consecutive points from Sacar Anim gave Marquette a 65-63 lead with 2:16 remaining.

Marquette looked to be in position to win until Reeves made his key 3-pointer to tie the score at 67 and force the extra period.

After a run of five defeats in seven games during nonconference play, Providence has won four consecutive contests, including Big East victories over Georgetown, DePaul and now Marquette.

Bailey had 19 points and eight rebounds for Marquette.

—Field Level Media