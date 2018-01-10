Marquette surges past No. 13 Seton Hall

A 31-point effort from Andrew Rowsey and three big second-half runs led Marquette to an 84-64 victory over No. 13 Seton Hall on Tuesday night at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Seton Hall held Markus Howard, the Big East’s top scorer, to 12 points. The rest of the Golden Eagles, especially Rowsey, who made 10 of 18 shots and four 3-pointers, made up for it as Marquette beat a ranked foe for the first time in five tries this season.

Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for the Golden Eagles (12-5, 3-2 Big East).

Ismael Sanogo scored 14 points, Angel Delgado had 12 and Desi Rodriguez added 11 for the Pirates (14-3, 3-1).

Rowsey scored Marquette’s first 11 points while his teammates combined to go 0-for-8 from the floor. Howard knocked down a jumper with 11:50 to play in the half as the Golden Eagles used an 11-0 run to take a 15-9 lead.

Rodriguez finally snapped the Pirates’ drought when Carrington fed him for a dunk with 10:26 left. Seton Hall got within a bucket after Carrington’s jumper with 8:30 left, but the Golden Eagles used an 8-0 run to go up 25-15. Marquette led by as many as 13 before taking a 40-32 lead into halftime.

Seven consecutive points to open the second half allowed Seton Hall to cut the deficit to one

Rowsey took over again, draining a fadeaway to give Marquette its first points of the half. He used a head fake to draw a foul on Delgado, sinking all three free throws, then forced Carrington into a turnover and scored, stretching the lead back to six with 15:54 to play.

Hauser’s 3-pointer with 14:30 left made it a 10-0 run for Marquette. A turnover by Delgado led to Rowsey going to the line for two more free throws, putting the Golden Eagles up 54-41 with 14:14 to go.

Marquette scored 16 unanswered before Carrington sank a pair of free throws with 12:16 to play. The Pirates missed eight consecutive field-goal attempts to that point, finally getting a basket when Sanogo connected on a top-of-the-key 3-pointer.

The Pirates cut their deficit to nine with eight minutes to play, only to watch Marquette go on a 14-2 run to make it a 20-point game with just under five minutes remaining.

--Field Level Media