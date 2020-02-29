Powell scores 28 as No. 13 Seton Hall holds off Marquette

Myles Powell scored 28 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili added 26 points and nine rebounds, and No. 13 Seton Hall held on for an 88-79 win over host Marquette in a Big East showdown Saturday in Milwaukee.

Feb 29, 2020; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Sacar Anim (2) shoots during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Rhoden contributed nine points off the bench for Seton Hall (21-7, 13-3), which won its third game in a row. Quincy McKnight led the Pirates with eight assists to go along with five points.

Markus Howard scored a game-high 37 points for Marquette (18-10, 8-8). Sacar Anim finished with 13 points, while reserve Theo John contributed eight points and 10 rebounds.

Seton Hall completed a 2-0 sweep against Marquette in conference play. The Pirates won the first matchup 69-55 on Jan. 11.

Marquette trailed by double digits for much of the game but trimmed the deficit to 84-79 with 34 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Anim. That punctuated an 11-0 run during which Anim had eight points.

Seton Hall regrouped after a timeout with a pair of free throws from Shavar Reynolds and a dunk from Mamukelashvili.

The Pirates’ lead had ballooned to 24 points on a 3-pointer by Powell that made it 74-50 with 11:02 to go.

The Golden Eagles responded with a 10-0 run to pull within 74-60 with 8:40 left. Powell buried a 3-pointer on Seton Hall’s next possession to stretch the lead back to 17.

Marquette’s hopes for a second-half comeback diminished as Seton Hall stormed out of the break with a 7-0 run. Romaro Gill had back-to-back dunks and Powell made three free throws to make it 51-35 with 17:50 remaining.

Seton Hall established a 44-35 lead at the half.

The Pirates jumped to a 20-10 lead in the first seven minutes. Powell made a pair of 3-pointers during the early surge, and Rhoden drained a 3-pointer to finish the run.

Marquette pulled within five points on a layup by Greg Elliott that trimmed the deficit to 36-31 with 3:08 to go in the first half. Elliott’s basket ended an 11-4 run for the Golden Eagles.

Seton Hall closed the first half on an 8-4 run to regain a double-digit advantage.

—Field Level Media