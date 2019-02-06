St. John's blows lead, beats Marquette late

Shamorie Ponds scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half and hit the game-winning layup with 20 seconds left as visiting St. John’s edged No. 10 Marquette 70-69 Tuesday night.

Feb 5, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Shamorie Ponds (2) drives for the basket against Marquette Golden Eagles forward Sacar Anim (2) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ponds scored the last 10 points for St. John’s (17-6, 5-5 Big East), which blew a 15-point lead and needed the clutch hoop in the final seconds.

Ponds scored his game-winning basket by driving around Sacar Anim after a timeout and helped St. John’s rebound from Saturday’s 30-point loss to No. 2 Duke.

Ponds’ game-winning hoop occurred after Marquette took its first lead since the opening minutes when Markus Howard delivered a bounce pass to Anim, who knocked down a left-corner 3-pointer with 36 seconds left.

After Ponds scored, Marquette (19-4, 8-2) called its final timeout with 12 seconds left, and Howard had a chance to give the Golden Eagles the lead. Instead of scoring, he missed an off-balance 3-pointer with seven seconds left.

Marquette had a small chance to win when Marvin Clark II of St. John’s followed Howard’s miss by missing two free throws with two seconds remaining, but Sam Hauser was unable to get off a long 3-pointer before the buzzer sounded, and the Golden Eagles saw their eight-game winning streak halted.

Ponds shot 9-of-19 as St. John’s shot 45.6 percent and beat Marquette for the third straight time. Justin Simon added 19 points and Mustapha Heron contributed 10 for the Red Storm.

Sam Hauser led Marquette with 19 points and Howard added 17. Howard missed his first six shots and finished 5 of 17 from the floor. The Golden Eagles shot 40.7 percent.

Simon scored 14 points and St. John’s shot 51.7 percent to get a 40-30 lead by halftime.

Howard hit two 3-pointers, a free throw and a jumper to get the Golden Eagles within 27-22 with 4:48 remaining, but his layup attempt was blocked by Sedee Keita with 14 seconds left and Simon hit a layup on St. John’s final possession.

St. John’s started quickly in the second half and expanded its lead to 49-34 on a layup by Ponds with 15:45 left.

The Red Storm missed their next five shots and Marquette was within 49-42 on two free throws by Sam Hauser with 11:55 left.

Marquette kept pushing and was within 56-55 on a 3-pointer by Sam Hauser with 5:56 left and within 63-62 on a layup by Howard nearly three minutes later.

—Field Level Media