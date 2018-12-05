Anim, Marquette top UTEP

Marquette junior forward Sacar Anim scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the host Golden Eagles to a 76-69 victory over UTEP in Milwaukee.

Anim’s strong play in the second half helped the Golden Eagles extend their winning streak to four since losing to Kansas.

Markus Howard led the Golden Eagles (7-3) with 21 points and five assists, Joey Hauser added 15 points and six boards, and Sam Hauser finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Jordan Lathon paced UTEP (3-5) with 26 points and six assists, while Efe Odigie tallied 17 points and 10 boards.

Despite shooting 7-for-12 from the field and scoring 16 points in Saturday’s upset win over ranked Kansas State, Anim’s performance was obscured because Howard scored 45 points.

Against UTEP, Anim scored seven straight points in a 12-0 run in the second half that ended with his layup that gave the Golden Eagles a 49-32 lead with 14:41 left.

After Howard drilled a 3-pointer, Anim made a free throw and scored on three layups — all assisted by a different player. He shot 6-for-9 from the floor.

Lathon’s layup cut the Miners’ deficit to 60-56, but Howard scored on a three-point play to raise the lead to 63-56 with 6:36 remaining.

Marquette’s Joey Hauser hit a jumper to give the Golden Eagles some breathing room at 67-58 with 4:08 left.

The Golden Eagles opened the game by making six of their first 10 shots to take a 13-2 lead following a dunk by Ed Morrow.

