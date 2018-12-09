Howard, Marquette sink No. 12 Wisconsin in OT

EditorsNote: Edited for clarity

Junior guard Markus Howard scored 27 points, including five in overtime, as Marquette extended its winning streak to five games with a 74-69 victory over No. 12 Wisconsin on Saturday in Milwaukee, Wis., the 125th meeting between the in-state rivals.

Freshman forward Joey Hauser scored 15 points, and junior forward Sam Hauser added 13 points and 14 rebounds as the Golden Eagles (8-2) became the first team in the rivalry to win at home in the past five tries. Marquette beat Wisconsin at home for the first time since 2012. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 67-58.

Wisconsin (8-2) lost despite getting 34 points from senior forward Ethan Happ, who shot 16 of 21 from the field and also grabbed 11 rebounds to record his eighth double-double of the season. The Badgers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Happ scored 12 points in the first half as Wisconsin took a 33-32 lead into the break, then he scored six points within the first five minutes of the second half as the Badgers took a 45-39 lead.

Marquette proceeded to go on a 10-4 run to take a 52-51 lead with just under six minutes remaining, and were up 59-57 with just over three minutes remaining after a 3-pointer by Joey Hauser.

The teams traded baskets over the final three minutes, with Howard missing a mid-range jump shot at the buzzer to send the game into overtime tied 61-61.

Joey Hauser scored less than 30 seconds into overtime, and Marquette never trailed in the extra period. Happ scored five points in overtime for the Badgers.

Sophomore forward Nate Reuvers scored 11 points for Wisconsin and sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice added 10. The Badgers shot 50 percent from the field but were outrebounded 41-36 and had 13 turnovers to Marquette’s eight.

The Golden Eagles shot just 35.4 percent from the field, while Howard was 7 of 29 from the field and 1 of 7 from 3-point range. Howard, who went 12 of 15 from the free-throw line, entered scoring 22.4 points per game.

