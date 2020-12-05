No. 4 Wisconsin stunned at buzzer by Marquette

EditorsNote: Adjusts headline; fixes Garcia’s rebound total to 8 in Graph 6

Justin Lewis scored on a one-handed putback of a D.J. Carton free throw miss at the buzzer for the final two of his game-high 18 points, lifting host Marquette to a 67-65 victory against No. 4 Wisconsin on Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Lewis added eight rebounds and two blocks for the Golden Eagles, who earned their first win against a Top 5 program since rallying from a 17-point deficit to edge No. 1 Villanova in January 2017.

Following D’Mitrik Trice’s go-ahead jumper with five seconds left, Marquette (3-1) had the opportunity to win the game at the line when Trice was whistled for a blocking foul with five seconds left. Carton made the first free-throw to tie the game at 65, but Lewis was there after the second attempt rattled out.

Wisconsin (3-1) struggled to find an offensive rhythm throughout the night. The Badgers shot 37.5 percent (21 of 56) compared to 42.9 percent (21 of 49) for Marquette.

Trice paced the Badgers with 17 points and matched Jonathan Davis with a team-high six rebounds. Davis (12 points) and Nate Reuvers (11) also finished in double figures.

Carton had 12 points, four assists and three steals for Marquette, Jamal Cain had 10 points and Dawson Garcia snagged eight rebounds.

Marquette was whistled for four fouls in the first 58 seconds of the second half, but channeled better defensive discipline after that. Wisconsin entered the bonus with 6:22 to go.

The Golden Eagles took a 35-30 lead into the break behind a 4-for-7 effort from beyond the 3-point line and an 8-0 run in the final 1:27 before halftime. Wisconsin committed 11 team fouls in the first 20 minutes, and Marquette largely was able to capitalize, going 13 of 17 from the free-throw line.

Wisconsin’s largest lead was six points, while Marquette led by as many as five.

Marquette has won four of the past six games in the home-and-home, intrastate rivalry series, including both meetings at Fiserv Forum. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 68-59.

