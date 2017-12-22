Marquette rolls over American

Sam Hauser made seven 3-pointers, Andrew Rowsey added four, and Marquette rolled in its final tune-up before starting Big East Conference play, shooting effectively in a 92-51 romp over American on Thursday night at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Hauser led the way with 29 points on 8-of-10 shooting as the Golden Eagles shot 58.8 percent from the floor and 14-for-28 on 3-point attempts.

Marquette (9-3) also got 19 from Rowsey and 10 from Markus Howard.

American made just 9 of 27 attempts from long distance and shot 35.4 percent overall. The visitors hurt their cause even further with 18 turnovers.

Larry Motuzis finished with 12 points to lead American (3-8), which also got 11 from Sa‘eed Nelson while losing for the fifth time in six games.

Rowsey hit his first three shots and Hauser scored 18 with four 3-pointers in the opening half as American raced out to a 29-19 lead and went into the break up, 46-30.

Marquette shot an even 50 percent in the opening half but made just 4 of 12 from distance. The home team knocked down nine treys and shot 60 percent overall in the second half.

Marquette goes into the Christmas break having won seven of its past eight games. The Golden Eagles get back to work next Wednesday when they host Xavier in their Big East opener.

American is off until Dec. 29 when it opens Patriot League play at Bucknell.