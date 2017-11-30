FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Howard breaks 3-pointer record in Marquette blowout
November 30, 2017 / 4:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILWAUKEE -- Markus Howard set a Marquette record with 11 3-pointers and scored all 33 of his points from beyond the arc as the Golden Eagles cruised to a 95-69 victory over Chicago State on Wednesday night at the Bradley Center.

Howard missed his only two-point attempt but connected on 11 of 15 from long distance.

He broke the previous school record of nine 3-pointers in a game, which he set last season against Xavier.

Marquette (5-2) made 18 3-pointers in all, also a program record, with Andrew Rowsey hitting six and finishing with 26 points.

Fred Sims Jr. led Chicago State (2-8) with 20 points and Deionte Simmons added 13, but the Cougars shot just 41.4 percent from the floor and 31.8 percent from 3-point range.

Five of the Golden Eagles’ first six baskets came from beyond the arc, and Marquette led 29-15 with 10:29 left in the first half.

Chicago State answered with a 10-2 run, cutting the deficit to six before Howard knocked down a 3-pointer to give Marquette a 34-25 lead. After making 11 3-pointers in the first half, the Golden Eagles took a 48-40 lead into halftime.

Howard’s fourth 3-pointer of the second half made it 60-45 with 14:06 to play. Jamal Cain pushed the lead to 20 when he converted a three-point play with 11:54 remaining.

Marquette led by as many as 31 down the stretch, and Chicago State never got closer than 18.

