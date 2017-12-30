Rowsey carries Marquette past Georgetown

Andrew Rowsey hit six 3-pointers and scored 35 points as Marquette earned its first Big East Conference victory of the season with a 74-65 decision over Georgetown on Saturday afternoon at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Rowsey went 6-for-9 from distance and was 9 of 18 overall as the usually hot-shooting Golden Eagles (10-4, 1-1 Big East) struggled offensively, connecting at a 38.6 percent clip overall but made 13 of 26 3-pointers.

Marcus Derrickson’s 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting led Georgetown (10-3, 0-2), which committed 25 turnovers while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor.

After making 15 3-pointers earlier in the week in a loss to No. 6 Xavier, Marquette missed its first five attempts from beyond the arc against Georgetown but a transition 3 from Rowsey ended the drought and gave the Golden Eagles a 13-7 lead at the midpoint of the first half.

Georgetown struggled with its long-range shooting, too, but couldn’t hit much of anything early on, missing nine of its first 12 shots overall.

The Golden Eagles used an 8-0 run to push their lead to as many as 11 before Georgetown answered with a run of its own, cutting the deficit to 26-22 and went into the break down seven (34-27) -- the first time all season the Hoyas trailed at halftime.

Marquette’s first six baskets of the second half came from distance, and the Golden Eagles held a 56-41 lead after Markus Howard knocked one down with 9:30 to play.

An 11-2 Hoyas run made it a 69-63 game with two minutes remaining, but a running 3 from Rowsey as the shot clock was running down snuffed out a potential comeback.