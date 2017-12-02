Georgia continues hot start, holds off Marquette

Yante Maten scored 13 points and William Jackson added 11 to lead Georgia to a 73-66 victory over Marquette on Saturday afternoon at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Maten’s total was well below his team-leading average of 18.3 points per game, but he hit 5 of 7 shots as the Bulldogs connected at a 48 percent clip from the field despite making only 4 of 14 3-point attempts.

Georgia (6-1) is off to its best start since 2011.

Markus Howard scored 29 points to lead Marquette (5-3) while Andrew Rowsey added 15 on 4-for-15 shooting.

Rowsey, Marquette’s leader scorer with 23.9 points per game, was not in the starting lineup, but he entered quickly after Howard drew two fouls in the first 45 seconds.

Rowsey committed three turnovers in his first three minutes of action and missed his first seven shots, finally earning his first two points on a goaltending call with 2:57 left in the half. The game was tied at 31 at halftime.

Howard began the second half on the bench and Georgia stretched the lead to five before he returned with 13:18 to play. His jumper with 6:32 left gave Marquette a 55-53 lead.

The Golden Eagles missed six straight field goals after that and Georgia rattled off seven straight points, sparking a 14-6 run that made it a 67-61 game before a Howard jump shot with 43 seconds remaining ended the Marquette drought.

The Bulldogs held Marquette to 36.4 percent shooting over the first 20 minutes, including a 6-for-19 mark from deep.