Preview: Purdue at Marquette

Teams on opposite ends of the spectrum in regards to experience clash Tuesday when Purdue visits Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games series between the Big East and Big Ten. The 21st-ranked Boilermakers return six of their top seven scorers from a season ago, while the Golden Eagles have just one senior and feature nine players who are either in their first or second seasons of eligibility.

Sophomore Carsen Edwards scored a career-high 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting against Chicago State and added four rebounds and three assists with no turnovers in 19 minutes. Last season Edwards took more shots than any Purdue player except All-American Caleb Swanigan and coach Matt Painter wants to see the 6-1 guard stay within the offense: “Making the right decisions early on offense is really important for him. When he has angles and he has numbers, just being aggressive in transition. But when you go against a set defense, just realizing that and running half-court offense,” Painter told reporters after the game. Guard Dakota Mathias tallied 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting with six assists and no turnovers in Friday’s win, while forward Vincent Edwards recorded his fifth career double-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT PURDUE (2-0): Sophomore Carsen Edwards scored a career-high 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting against Chicago State and added four rebounds and three assists with no turnovers in 19 minutes. Last season Edwards took more shots than any Purdue player except All-American Caleb Swanigan and coach Matt Painter wants to see the 6-1 guard stay within the offense: “Making the right decisions early on offense is really important for him. When he has angles and he has numbers, just being aggressive in transition. But when you go against a set defense, just realizing that and running half-court offense,” Painter told reporters after the game. Guard Dakota Mathias tallied 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting with six assists and no turnovers in Friday’s win, while forward Vincent Edwards recorded his fifth career double-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (1-0): Sophomore guard Markus Howard (ankle) and freshman guard Greg Elliott (thumb) played through injuries against Mount St. Mary’s. Howard, last season’s national leader in 3-point shooting (54.7 percent), was not in the starting lineup and ended up with 11 points on 3-for-8 shooting, including 2-of-5 beyond the arc, in 25 minutes, while the 6-3 Elliott had two points and a pair of steals in 18 minutes. Junior center Matt Heldt reached double digits for the second time in his career with 13 points and junior guard Haanif Cheatham also chipped in 13 points.

TIP-INS:

1. Purdue has shot at least 59 percent in back-to-back games for the first time since December of 1994.

2. Rowsey converted 3-of-8 3-pointers in the opener but the rest of the team combined for 3-of-13.

3. Mathias, who shot 45.3 percent beyond the arc last season, is 6-of-7 in his first two games in 2017-18.

PREDICTION: Purdue 84, Marquette 64