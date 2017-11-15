No. 19 Purdue pulls away from Marquette

Purdue got 22 points from 7-foot-2 center Isaac Haas and 15 from sophomore guard Carsen Edwards on Tuesday night, pulling away from Marquette 86-71 in the Gavitt Tiopff Games in Milwaukee.

The No. 19 Boilermakers (3-0) also got 10 points apiece from seniors Dakota Mathis and Vince Edwards. Purdue outscored the Golden Eagles 54-41 during the final 20 minutes.

Purdue overcame 11 Marquette 3-pointers and 25 points from guard Andrew Rowsey and 24 from guard Markus Howard.

Purdue trailed 10-6 early but outscored Marquette 26-20 the rest of the half to lead 32-30 through 20 minutes.

The Boilermakers got first-half scoring from nine players, led by eight from Haas and six from Carsen Edwards.

Howard had nine first half points for the Golden Eagles (1-1).

Neither team shot the 3-pointer well in the first half. Purdue was 0 of 5, and Marquette was 4 of 13. The Boilermakers also were guilty of eight turnovers during the first 20 minutes.

Trailing 30-19 with 2:49 left in the first half, the Golden Eagles closed the first 20 minutes on an 11-2 run to pull within two.

Purdue shot 53 percent before halftime, and Marquette shot 31 percent.

NOTES: Purdue’s 111-42 victory against Chicago State on Sunday is the largest margin in the modern era behind a 102-6 victory against Indiana State on Jan. 10, 1911. ... The Boilermakers entered shooting 59.8 percent, third-best nationally. ... At No. 19 Purdue, the Boilermakers are an AP Top 25 team for the 40th consecutive week, sixth-longest nationally. ... Purdue’s entire starting five came in averaging in double-figures, led by sophomore quart Carsen Edwards at 20.5 and senior guard Dakota Mathias at 18.0 ... Marquette has nine players who are in the first or second season of eligibility. ... Marquette entered 0-8 all-time against Purdue, including a 75-73 overtime loss March 15, 1969 -- a game that sent the Boilermakers to the Final Four. ... Marquette G Markus Howard led the nation last season in 3-point percentage.