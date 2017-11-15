No. 19 Purdue pulls away from Marquette

With Purdue center Isaac Haas, coach Matt Painter likes to talk about the 7-foot-2 big man’s bag of tricks.

Those tricks were a treat to watch Tuesday night.

Purdue got 22 points from Haas and 15 from guard Carsen Edwards, pulling away from Marquette 86-71 in the Gavitt Tipoff Games in Milwaukee.

The No. 19 Boilermakers (3-0) also got 10 points apiece from Dakota Mathis and Vince Edwards. Purdue outscored the Golden Eagles 54-41 during the final 20 minutes.

”At the half, we just talked about making the simple play and really just getting into my bag of tricks,“ Haas said. ”Obviously, I have a variety of post moves I can make. I kept it simple, made the bucket and got us down on defense. That is what I came out and did the second half.

“I have become a better passer because of court awareness and knowing what is going on. It was very simple. That they didn’t start doubling until 13 minutes were left kind of surprised me.”

Purdue overcame 11 Marquette 3-pointers and 25 points from Andrew Rowsey and 24 from Markus Howard.

”Isaac had two early fouls and Vince had two, but we were kind of able to balance that because they are not used to doubling,“ Painter said. ”We wanted to dive our forwards as quickly as we could. We made good decisions.

“Tonight, Carsen struggled in the first half, had four turnovers and didn’t let the game come to him. When he lets things come to him, he is special. And Mathias has been really special for us. We try to get the ball in his hands. Dakota is a great passer, and Vince Edwards, we try to get in the low post and move him all over the place. We wanted to go to our motion game, but sometimes they went so small we had to play smash mouth.”

Purdue trailed 10-6 early but outscored Marquette 26-20 the rest of the half to lead 32-30 through 20 minutes.

“In the second half, what worked for us was Isaac Haas,” Mathias said. “They decided to stay one on one with him down low. We talked about that at halftime. He was being simple with the ball. He didn’t try to force anything. He was posting up low and got great position.”

The Boilermakers got first-half scoring from nine players, led by eight from Haas and six from Edwards.

Howard had nine first half points for the Golden Eagles (1-1).

Neither team shot the 3-pointer well in the first half. Purdue was 0 of 5, and Marquette was 4 of 13. The Boilermakers also were guilty of eight turnovers during the first 20 minutes.

Trailing 30-19 with 2:49 left in the first half, the Golden Eagles closed the first 20 minutes on an 11-2 run to pull within two.

“The best thing for us going into this game was shoot 3s,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “Initially, we wanted to take them off the 3-point line. We got into foul trouble and had to go small in certain situations. We tried to run a trap at Haas, but he was ready. With them, you have to pick your poison. Haas is a really good passer, and they know who they are.”

Purdue shot 53 percent before halftime, and Marquette shot 31 percent.

NOTES: Purdue’s 111-42 win against Chicago State on Sunday was its largest margin of victory in the modern era behind a 102-6 victory against Indiana State on Jan. 10, 1911. ... The Boilermakers entered shooting 59.8 percent, third-best nationally. ... At No. 19, the Boilermakers are an AP Top 25 team for the 40th consecutive week, sixth-longest nationally. ... Purdue’s entire starting five came in averaging in double figures, led by sophomore Carsen Edwards at 20.5 and senior Dakota Mathias at 18.0 ... Marquette has nine players who are in the first or second season of eligibility. ... Marquette entered 0-8 all-time against Purdue, including a 75-73 overtime loss March 15, 1969 -- a game that sent the Boilermakers to the Final Four. ... Marquette G Markus Howard led the nation last season in 3-point percentage.