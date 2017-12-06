FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Howard scores 34 in Marquette's win over Vermont
December 6, 2017 / 2:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Howard scores 34 in Marquette's win over Vermont

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Markus Howard scored a career-high 34 points, and Andrew Rowsey added 13 points and a personal-best 10 assists in Marquette’s 91-81 victory over Vermont on Tuesday night at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

The Golden Eagles, bouncing back from a poor showing last weekend against Georgia, shot 55 percent from the floor and made 12 of 27 3-point attempts (44.4 percent).

Howard hit six shots from beyond the arc while Rowsey and Sam Hauser added three. Hauser finished with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting overall.

Vermont, returning to the same building where it ended the season in the NCAA Tournament a year ago, got 20 points from Stef Smith and 11 from Payton Henson. Ernie Duncan and scored 10 points apiece.

The Catamounts (6-3) shot 47.5 percent from the field and were 13-for-29 from distance (44.8 percent) but had no answer for Howard, who made 11 of 20 from the floor.

Marquette (6-3) went 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and recorded assists on 15 of its 18 first-half shots, but the Catamounts hit 7 of 14 3-point attempts and were 14-for-29 overall in the half to go into halftime only down 42-41.

Marquette opened the second half with a 5-0 run. Vermont hung around, cutting the deficit to four points six times before a 7-0 Golden Eagles run over a 1:06 span -- capped by a Hauser 3-pointer -- made it 87-76 with 3:57 left.

Vermont plays at Northeastern on Saturday, the same day Marquette heads to Madison to play Wisconsin.

