Maryland holds off Bucknell for 80-78 win

Maryland rallied from 15 points down Saturday night at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., to beat Bucknell 80-78 and stay undefeated.

The Terrapins (4-0) dug a deep hole and fought back to regain the lead with 9:56 to play on Kevin Huerter’s 3-pointer to make it 63-61.

Maryland opened the second half with a 16-5 run, but Bucknell, which hasn’t played a home game this season, wouldn’t go away.

Maryland took the lead for good with 5:44 left when Justin Jackson hit a 3-pointer to make it 71-68, but Bucknell (0-4) never trailed by more than three until two Anthony Cowan free throws with 24 seconds left it 77-72.

Cowan was 12 of 13 at the line and led the Terps with 17 points.

Stephen Brown led Bucknell with 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 0.5 of a second to bring the Bison back to within two.

Darryl Morsell, who had a career-high 15 points, was whistled for a foul on the inbound play, but Zach Thomas’ shot was just after the buzzer and was short.

Thomas, a Ijamsville, Md., native had 17 points.

Bucknell led 50-35 at the half after shooting 64.5 percent (20 of 31). The Bison went on a 20-8 spree in the last 6:16, including a 9-0 run to lead 39-27 with 4:24 left on Brown’s driving layup.

The Terrapins had just three field goals in the final seven minutes of the first half to dig their hole. Their last lead was 18-15 with 11:04 left when Bruno Fernando scored inside.

Brown hit two free throws and then knocked down a 3-pointer with 10:13 remaining to put Bucknell ahead until Maryland’s furious second-half rally.

The Terrapins received votes in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Poll this week. The Bison lost by nine at No. 9 North Carolina on Wednesday night.