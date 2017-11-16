Maryland motors past Butler

Anthony Cowan had a career-high 25 points as Maryland prevailed 79-65 over Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Wednesday night at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

Cowan added 10 rebounds and six assists and hit 12 of 15 free throws to push the Terrapins to 3-0.

Butler (2-1) got 17 points from Sean McDermott.

The game pitted two teams receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Gavitt Games are a series of matchups between the Big Ten and the Big East.

Maryland shot 57.4 percent from the field (27 of 47) and was in command after a seesaw start. Butler could muster just 34.3 percent (23 of 67) shooting and was outrebounded 40-27. Butler had just two field goals in the final nine minutes.

The Bulldogs trailed much of the way but cut the deficit to 61-56 with 6:45 to play on two Aaron Thompson free throws.

Cowan hit a big 3-pointer on Maryland’s next possession as the shot clock ran down. Then freshman Darryl Morsell picked Kelan Martin’s pocket and dunked to push the Maryland lead to 66-56 at 5:41.

The Terrapins led 53-40 with 15:15 remaining when Cowan scored in transition and they would later lead by 16 in the final two minutes.

Morsell had a career-best 13 points.

Maryland roared to a 12-point lead late in the first half, but Butler shaved it back to 42-35 at the half.

The Terrapins shot a sizzling 70.8 percent from the floor (17 of 24) in the first half, including 6 of 10 3-point attempts.