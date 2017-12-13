Maryland rolls past Division III Catholic

Sophomore guard Anthony Cowan had 18 points, five rebounds and seven assists and classmate Kevin Huerter added 14 points and five assists as the Maryland Terrapins overcame a sluggish start to defeat the Division III Catholic Cardinals 76-59 on Tuesday at The Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

Swingman Jared Nickens added 14 points for the Terrapins (10-3), who were coming off a win at home Saturday against Gardner-Webb.

Catholic (2-5) was paced by senior forward Jay Howard, who had 20 points and seven rebounds, and freshman forward/center Riley Hayes, who added 14 points. Howard, an all-region player last season, entered the game averaging 24.7 points per contest.

Maryland led by just 37-31 at halftime but went on a 10-2 run to start the second half to take a 47-33 lead.

Freshman guard Darryl Morsell made a basket early in the second half to give the Terrapins a lead of 57-38.

Soon after that Maryland took a 20-point lead for the first time on a free throw by guard Huerter, and seconds later a dunk by the New York native gave the Terrapins a lead of 60-38.

Catholic cut the lead to 64-48 before Maryland took another 20-point lead on a basket by Morsell with 4:51 left in the game for a 68-48 edge as the Terrapins were able to clear the bench in the final minutes.

Freshman forward Bruno Hernando missed his second game in a row for Maryland after he hurt his ankle at Illinois on December 3. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon (398 career wins) said Monday on his weekly radio show he hopes Hernando will be ready for practice Friday after a few days off for exams.

Turgeon said Hernando most likely would have played Tuesday had it been a Big Ten conference game. The Terrapins return to action at home Dec. 21 against Fairleigh Dickinson of the Northeast Conference.

Catholic won the Division III national title in 2001 under head coach Mike Lonergan, who later became a Maryland assistant coach and was at the game Tuesday. Maryland won the Division I crown in 2002.

The Cardinals will host fellow Washington Division III school Gallaudet on Saturday.

Maryland and Catholic played an exhibition game at the start of 2013-14 season in College Park. Maryland, which shot 51 percent from the field but had 15 turnovers, now leads the series 14-9.

The Terrapins were also without sophomore Justin Jackson, who has been ill.