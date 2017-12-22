Maryland uses 24-0 run to crush FDU

Maryland rolled to a fifth straight victory with a 75-50 win over Fairleigh Dickenson on Thursday night at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

The Terrapins (11-3) went on a 24-0 run after the Knights had pulled to within 20-19 at the 9:51 mark of the first half on a 3-pointer from Jahlil Jenkins. Fairleigh Dickenson wouldn’t score again for 8 minutes, 16 seconds as the Terrapins took charge.

Ivan Bender, on his way to a season-high 12 points, scored inside and freshman Darryl Morsell hit three free throws. Maryland had four 3-pointers during the spree, two by Kevin Huerter, and when Bruno Fernando scored inside at 2:27, Maryland led 44-19.

Morsell and Anthony Cowan led the Terrapins with 13 points apiece. Heurter just missed a triple-double with 12 points, a career-high 15 rebounds and eight assists. Jared Nickens also had 12 points, and Fernando, back from an ankle injury, had 11.

Darian Anderson had 17 points to pace Farleigh Dickenson (3-8), which lost for the sixth straight time. The Knights shot a season-low 23.9 percent and scored a season-low 50 points.

Noah Morgan ended the drought with a stickback at 1:38, and the Knights closed to 46-23 at the half. The Terrapins were a sizzling 15-of-21 from the field that half.

Maryland played without three starters -- forward Justin Jackson (shoulder), guard Dion Wiley (illness) and center Michal Cekovsky (ankle). The Terrapins, who hadn’t played since a Dec. 12 win over Catholic, won’t play again until hosting Maryland Baltimore County on Dec. 29.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon picked up his 399th victory. He is 399-230 in his 19 seasons at Maryland, Texas A&M, Wichita State and Jacksonville State.