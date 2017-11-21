Maryland thumps Jackson State 76-45

Freshman Bruno Fernando scored 14 of his career-high 18 points in the first half, and Kevin Huerter had 10 of his 14 points before intermission an as Maryland cruised past Jackson State 76-45 on Monday night at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

Fernando started for the third time in five games after he averaged 9.8 points in the first four contests.

The Terps (5-0) also got 14 points and five rebounds from Jared Nickens.

Maryland won the battle of the boards 44-27.

Anthony Cowan added six assists for the Terps, who trailed by 15 at home Saturday to Bucknell before coming back to win. Nickens hit four 3-pointers against Jackson State, and Maryland was 11 of 27 from long range.

Justin Jackson hit a 3-pointer early in the second half to make it 49-27 as Maryland began the half on an 11-2 run. Huerter passed to Nickens for a 3-pointer with 10:20 left in the game, and Huerter followed with a basket to give the Terps a 64-34 lead on the next possession.

Nickens, a reserve who had just 15 total points in the first four games, hit another 3-pointer with 3:57 left in the game to make it 71-42 as Maryland coach Mark Turgeon was able to clear his bench in the final minutes.

Jackson State (1-3) got 11 points from junior Jeremiah Jefferson and 10 from Julian Daughtry. The Tigers shot just 30 percent from the field.

Maryland led from start to finish as the Terps assumed a 38-25 lead at halftime. Maryland had eight turnovers in the first half but outrebounded the smaller Tigers 21-14 before the break.

Maryland plays St. Bonaventure on Friday at a tournament in Florida. It will be the first Terps game away from College Park this season. Jackson State lost to the Bonnies 93-81 on Nov. 18.

The Tigers host Maryland-Eastern Shore on Friday. The Terps beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 96-43 at home on Nov. 12.