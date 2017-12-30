Huerter helps Maryland stave off UMBC

Kevin Huerter scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, as Maryland avoided an upset by nearby rival Maryland Baltimore County, the Terrapins prevailing 66-45 at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

Maryland (12-3) trailed at the half but exploded early in the second half with a decisive 29-7 run. Freshman Darryl Morsell hit two free throws with 16:55 to put Maryland in front 30-29, and the Terrapins, who have now won six in a row, would never trail again.

When Antony Cowan hit a 3-pointer at 6:27, UMBC (8-6) trailed by 19, and Maryland coach Mark Turgeon was on his way to his 400th career win (400-230 in 19 years).

It wasn’t easy, though.

The Retrievers held Maryland to a season-low 18 points in the first half, building a 24-18 lead. The Terrapins hit just six of 26 shots (23.1 percent). Jairus Lyles got a put-back to put UMBC ahead 18-17 at 3:48, and start a 6-1 run to the half. Maryland mustered just one field goal the final 7:41 of the half.

The Terrapins hit eight 3-pointers in the second half to key their rally. Huerter had four, all in the second half. Cowan also had four threes on his way to 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Morsell added 13 points.

Lyles led the Retrievers with 14 points and 10 rebounds, but he and his teammates shot just 7-of-38 (18.4 percent) in the second half as UMBC fell to 0-14 all-time against Maryland.

The Terrapins were without sophomore forward Justin Jackson for the fourth straight game and it was announced Thursday that he would miss the remainder of the season with a torn labrum in his right (shooting) shoulder. Jackson was averaging 9.8 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds this season.