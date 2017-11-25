Maryland’s hot start leads to win over New Mexico

Maryland started fast, never allowed New Mexico to make a comeback and claimed an 80-65 victory on Saturday in the consolation game at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla.

Maryland scored the game’s first eight points. Guard Kevin Huerter hit a 3-pointer to cap the game-opening run.

New Mexico forward Makuach Maluach hit a 3-pointer to get the Lobos on the board, but it wasn’t enough to slow down the Terrapins.

Maryland answered with a 19-0 run, capped by guard Anthony Cowan’s 3-pointer with 11:24 to go in the first half.

Cowan’s 3-pointer gave the Terrapins their largest lead of the first half at 27-3.

Cowan scored 21 and guard Justin Jackson added 16 to lead Maryland (6-1).

Guard Chris McNeal finished with 19 to lead New Mexico (2-4) and guard Anthony Mathis came off the bench to add 12.

McNeal hit a 3-pointer a minute into the second half to cut Maryland’s lead to 15.

The Terrapins responded with a 9-0 run, capped by a layup by Jackson to re-establish a 24-point margin.

Maryland won the rebounding battle 38-28 and held New Mexico to 33 percent shooting from the field.

New Mexico cut its early deficit to 16 points when McNeal hit a pair of free throws at the 4:47 mark of the first half.

Cowan and Jackson scored 11 and 10 points respectively to lead Maryland to a 46-28 edge at the break.