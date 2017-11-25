FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland's hot start leads to win over New Mexico
November 25, 2017

Maryland's hot start leads to win over New Mexico

Maryland started fast, never allowed New Mexico to make a comeback and claimed an 80-65 victory on Saturday in the consolation game at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla.

Maryland scored the game’s first eight points. Guard Kevin Huerter hit a 3-pointer to cap the game-opening run.

New Mexico forward Makuach Maluach hit a 3-pointer to get the Lobos on the board, but it wasn’t enough to slow down the Terrapins.

Maryland answered with a 19-0 run, capped by guard Anthony Cowan’s 3-pointer with 11:24 to go in the first half.

Cowan’s 3-pointer gave the Terrapins their largest lead of the first half at 27-3.

Cowan scored 21 and guard Justin Jackson added 16 to lead Maryland (6-1).

Guard Chris McNeal finished with 19 to lead New Mexico (2-4) and guard Anthony Mathis came off the bench to add 12.

McNeal hit a 3-pointer a minute into the second half to cut Maryland’s lead to 15.

The Terrapins responded with a 9-0 run, capped by a layup by Jackson to re-establish a 24-point margin.

Maryland won the rebounding battle 38-28 and held New Mexico to 33 percent shooting from the field.

New Mexico cut its early deficit to 16 points when McNeal hit a pair of free throws at the 4:47 mark of the first half.

Cowan and Jackson scored 11 and 10 points respectively to lead Maryland to a 46-28 edge at the break.

